Israeli forces press on with operation in West Bank

Aaron Tilton
September 1, 2024

Days after Israel's military launched its operation in the West Bank, witnesses say it's concentrating its forces around the city of Jenin. The fighting here has intensified leaving many residents with only one option — fleeing their homes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4k8tC
