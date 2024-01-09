Israeli forces press on with operation in West Bank

ConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesIsraeli forces press on with operation in West BankTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsPalestinian TerritoriesAaron Tilton09/01/2024September 1, 2024Days after Israel's military launched its operation in the West Bank, witnesses say it's concentrating its forces around the city of Jenin. The fighting here has intensified leaving many residents with only one option — fleeing their homes.https://p.dw.com/p/4k8tCAdvertisement