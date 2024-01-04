  1. Skip to content
Israeli forces leave main Gaza hospital after two-week siege

Steven Gislam
April 1, 2024

Israel's military has withdrawn from Gaza's Shifa Hospital, saying its two-week campaign was one of the most successful operations so far. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, multiple bodies were discovered after the troops left.

