Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians on Gaza border

Israeli soldiers shot dead four Palestinian militants on Saturday on the border to the Gaza Strip after one of the men attacked them with a hand grenade, the Israeli military said.

The military said on Twitter that the men were armed with assault rifles, anti-tank missiles and hand grenades.

There has been a recent escalation in clashes between militants from Gaza, ruled by the Islamist group Hamas, and the Israeli army, which is keeping the enclave under a blockade that Israel says is prompted by security concerns.

Last week, three soldiers were injured after a Palestinian who was seeking to avenge his brother's death at the hands of Israeli forces entered Israel from Gaza and opened fire. The man was killed in the ensuing gunbattle.

Sensitive pre-election period

Earlier this week, a 19-year-old Israeli soldier and student was stabbed to death in a settlement in the West Bank. The suspect in that attack is still at large.

The violence comes ahead of Israeli general elections on September 17, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu under pressure to show a firm hand in dealing with Palestinian militants.

