 Israeli diver finds 900-year-old Crusader sword | News | DW | 19.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israeli diver finds 900-year-old Crusader sword

An amateur off the Mediterranean coast diver has discovered a sword dating back to the Middle Ages. Experts believe the site of discovery is home to several archaeological treasures.

An ancient sword seen after it was discovered by an Israeli diver off the country's Mediterranean coast near Haifa

The 900-year-old sword will be cleaned, restored, and further analyzed before it is put on display

An Israeli scuba diver discovered an ancient sword believed to have belonged to a Medieval Crusader, the Israel Antiquities Authority said Monday.

The meter-long blade was lying on the Mediterranean seabed off the Carmel coast in five-meter-deep (5.5-yard deep) water, encrusted with marine organisms.

The man, identified as Shlomi Katzin, was on a weekend dive in northern Israel when he noticed its distinctive hilt and handle after the undercurrent shifted the sand that concealed it.

Worried that his discovery might be buried or stolen, he took the sword and gave it to government experts.

"The sword, which has been preserved in perfect condition, is a beautiful and rare find and evidently belonged to a Crusader knight," said Nir Distelfeld, an inspector in the authority's robbery prevention unit.

"It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor, and swords," he said.

Home to archaeological treasures

Besides the near-millennium-old sword, the diver found a trove of ancient artifacts, including anchors and pottery.

The location of the discovery was a natural cove near the port city of Haifa that, experts say, served as a shelter for seafarers. 

Israel | Taucher findet antikes Schwert

Nir Distelfeld of the Israel Antiquities Authority said the sword was kept in perfect condition

"These conditions have attracted merchant ships down the ages, leaving behind rich archaeological finds," said Kobi Sharvit, director of the authority's marine archaeology unit.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said they have monitored the site since June, but "the finds are very elusive since they appear and disappear with the movement of the sands."

The sword will be cleaned, restored, and further analyzed before it is put on display.

Katzin, who handed it over to the authorities, received a certificate of appreciation for good citizenship.

adi/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Israel: Archaeologists unearth ancient winemaking complex

Archaeologists in Israel say they have excavated the ancient world's largest winemaking complex. The Gazan white wine was exported across the eastern Mediterranean during the Byzantine era.  

Ancient wine-making complex discovered in Israel

Archaeologists have discovered an old wine-making complex in Yavneh, Israel. The finding joins a series of notable archaeological discoveries made in 2021.  

Advertisement