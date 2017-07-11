Israeli court rules boy who survived cable car crash must be returned to Italy

An Israeli court ruled on Monday that a 6-year-old boy taken to Israel by his grandfather after both his parents died in a cable car disaster in Italy in May must be returned to relatives in Italy.

The boy, Eitan Biran, whose younger brother, Tom, also died in the crash along with their parents and all 11 other passengers, arrived in Israel several weeks ago with his Israeli grandfather, Shmulik Peleg. The boy's grandfather has been the subject of an Italian kidnapping probe.

Biran's paternal relatives in Italy had petitioned the court for his return. They said the boy was taken away without their knowledge.

Conflicting claims

Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident. Italian juvenile court officials had ruled the child would live with a paternal aunt, Aya Biran, near Pavia, in northern Italy.

The Tel Aviv court where Biran filed a complaint recognized her as a legitimate guardian and said Peleg's action had been "unlawful." He has been ordered to pay around €17,250 ( $20,000) in expenses and attorney fees.

Peleg had insisted that Biran's late parents wanted him raised in Israel.

The court case attracted great media attention both in Italy and Israel.

The accident occurred when a cord snapped and the emergency safety brake failed to activate on a cable car in Italy's northwestern Piedmont region.

