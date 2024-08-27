Israeli army says Hamas hostage rescued from Gaza

The Israeli military says its forces have rescued another Israeli hostage in southern Gaza after carrying out a "complex operation."

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Tuesday said it had carried out a joint operation with intelligence services to rescue an Israeli citizen who was among scores of people abducted in Hamas' October 7 attack.

The military said that Kaid Alkadi, a 52-year-old Israeli Bedouin who was being held by the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas, was brought to safety "in a complex operation" in the southern Gaza Strip.

It added that Alkadi was in a stable medical condition and was being transferred to a hospital for medical checks.

"His family has been updated with the details, and the IDF is accompanying them," a post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, read.

"No further details can be published due to the considerations of the safety of our hostages, the security of our forces and national security," the army posted on its Telegram channel.

Alkadi is part of Israel's Arab Bedouin minority and was working as a guard at a packing factory when the farming community of Kibbutz Magen was attacked. He has two wives and 11 children.

