Israeli archaeologists unearth 2,700-year-old toilet

Israeli archaeologists announced on Tuesday that they had uncovered a 2,700-year-old toilet, and one made for a single household, not a communal latrine.

Israel's Antiquities Authority (IAA) reported archaeologists uncovered a smooth, carved limestone toilet in a rectangular room in a large residence looking out on what is now the Old City in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Eli Eskosido, director of the Israel Antiquities Authority, said, "One can only imagine the breathtaking view."

The carved limestone block with a hole in the center sat atop a deep septic tank measuring around 1.5 by 2 meters (roughly 5 by 6.5 feet). The IAA also said that materials found in the tank, such as animal bones and pottery, could provide insights on the dietary habits, lifestyles or even diseases of the era.

"A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity, and only a few were found to date," said the director of the excavation, Yaakov Billig, adding, "Only the rich could afford toilets."

He noted a famous rabbi once suggested that the best sign of a man being wealthy was having "a toilet next to his table."

The residence where the toilet was found featured stone columns and a garden with orchards and plants, further indicators of the privilege of those who sat on the limestone throne.

In the ancient loo, there were also 30 to 40 bowls which Billig speculated could have been used for aromatics such as oil, incense or other methods of the era to neutralize unpleasant smells.

The excavation has yet to be completed due to financial constraints.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 Hellenistic-era warship in sunken city A Greek warship found in the sunken city of Heraklion in the Abi Qir Bay in Egypt, is the latest discovery of very rare Hellenistic-era ships. Heraklion - also known as Thonis - was hit by earthquakes, tsunamis, rising sea levels, and soil liquefaction at end of the 2nd century BC. The ship was docking near the temple of Amun, when the entire city collapsed, burying it under the debris.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 Opulent city hall In early July, Israeli archaeologists found what may have been a 2,000-year-old city council building during excavations under Jerusalem’s Old City. The opulent hall is believed to have been a banquet hall for the elite. It is located close to the site of the Second Temple, which was destroyed by the Romans during the Siege of Jerusalem in 70 A.D.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 Missing link in alphabet history A 3,100-year-old pottery fragment inscribed with the name "Jerubbaal," relating to the biblical Book of Judges, was found this month in southern Israel. Written in early Canaanite script, it provides a rare and valuable clue to the development and spread of writing systems in the region, as it is unusual for local researchers to find any writing from the 12th and 11th centuries B.C.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 Nimble-fingered Neanderthals This 51,000-year-old bone decorated by a Neanderthal was found in July in the Unicorn Cave in Germany's Harz Mountains. The lines purposefully carved into the toe bone belonging to a prehistoric deer may have had symbolic meaning. Archeologists were blown away by the artifact because it was evidence that the Stone Age hominids were capable of artistic expression.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 A quirky find During excavations in the Israeli town of Yavne in June, archeologists discovered an intact 1,000-year-old ancient chicken egg. Comparing it to the shelf life of modern-day eggs, they said, "The egg's unique preservation is evidently due to the conditions in which it lay for centuries, nestled in a cesspit containing soft human waste that preserved it." Sadly, it cracked later in the lab.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 A new type of hominid In June, researchers found the remains of the "Nesher Ramla Homo type." The took the name from the area in Israel where they had been doing excavation work in a sinkhole. The hominids lived alongside our species over 100,000 years ago. The finds included this jaw that belonged to a person who lived 120,000 to 140,000 years ago.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 Lost golden city of Luxor Egyptologists announced the discovery of a 3,000-year-old "lost golden city" near Luxor in April, touting it as one of the most important discoveries since Tutankhamun's tomb. It dates back to the reign of Amenhotep III, one of Egypt's most powerful pharaohs, who ruled from 1391 to 1353 B.C.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 An ancient 3D map? In April, French archaeologists said they believed the Saint-Belec slab, which dates from the Bronze Age and was unearthed in 1900 in western France, may be Europe's oldest 3D map. The 4,000-year-old etchings on the slab measuring 2.2 by 1.5 meters (7.2 by 5 ft) appear to resemble topographical features such as hills and a river network, maybe referring to an area in modern-day western Brittany.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 The mask that launched countless memes This mysterious ceremonial gold mask found in March in Sanxingdui, in China’s Sichuan Province, unwittingly became a social media sensation after its discovery. Having inspired memes and tribute videos in China, the 3,000-year-old artefact was one of 500 Bronze-Age relics that experts said could provide new insights on the ancient Shu state, which ruled the area before 316 B.C.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 World's oldest woven basket In March, Israeli archaeologists found a well-preserved basket with a capacity of about 100 liters (26 gallons) dating back to the pre-pottery Neolithic period, roughly 10,500 years ago. Found in the Muraba'at Caves in the Judean Desert above the Dead Sea, it was buried under almost three feet of soil. It's exquisite preservation due to the region's high temperatures and extreme aridity.

Exciting archaeological discoveries of 2021 Oldest known cave painting In 2021, Australian and Indonesian archaeologists found cave paintings in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Depicting prehistoric Indonesian pigs, they were done using ochre, an inorganic mineral that cannot be carbon dated. Researchers instead dated the calcium stalagmites and stalactites surrounding the paintings and found that the oldest painting was created at least 45,500 years ago. Author: Brenda Haas



