Israeli ambassador: This war is only against Hamas

ConflictsMiddle EastIsraeli ambassador: This war is only against HamasTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle East10/18/2023October 18, 2023Israel does everything in its power to avoid harming civilians, Israel's Ambassador to the EU and NATO, Haim Regev, tells DW. Hamas, however, does not care about its own people, as evidenced by the recent attack on a Gaza hospital, he says.https://p.dw.com/p/4Xig4Advertisement