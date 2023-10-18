  1. Skip to content
Israeli ambassador: This war is only against Hamas

October 18, 2023

Israel does everything in its power to avoid harming civilians, Israel's Ambassador to the EU and NATO, Haim Regev, tells DW. Hamas, however, does not care about its own people, as evidenced by the recent attack on a Gaza hospital, he says.

