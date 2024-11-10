Israeli airstrikes on Beirut kills nearly two dozen people

ConflictsMiddle EastIsraeli airstrikes on Beirut kills nearly two dozen peopleTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastSimon Bone10/11/2024October 11, 2024The latest Israeli airstrikes on central districts of Beirut have killed at least 22 people and wounded 100 others. In southern Lebanon, multinational UNIFIL peacekeeping forces have been deliberately targeted by Israeli tanks, the UN says.https://p.dw.com/p/4lf3hAdvertisement