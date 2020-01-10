 Israeli airstrikes near Damascus kill 6: war monitor | News | DW | 24.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israeli airstrikes near Damascus kill 6: war monitor

Two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four Iranian-backed fighters were killed. The move comes after the jihadists fired a barrage of rockets at Israel, and ahead of Israeli elections on March 2.

Israelischer Luftangriff südlich des Gazastreifens (Reuters/I. Abu Mustafa)

Six people were killed in Israeli airstrikes targeting the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Iranian-backed militia near Damascus, the Syrian capital, a war monitor reported on Monday, following the firing of a barrage of rockets by the jihadists toward Israel. The Israeli strikes also targeted dozens of sites in the Gaza Strip, according to Israel's military.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the shelling hit a post located a few kilometers from the Damascus International Airport, which was manned by the Islamic Jihad and Iranian Revolutionary Guards.

The UK-based watchdog said two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four pro-Iran fighters in Syria were killed when Israeli aircraft targeted the group overnight.

The move is the latest in a pattern of back-and-forth  violence ahead of Israel's March 2 elections. The Israeli Air Force targeted "Islamic Jihad terror sites" in Gaza and Damascus, according to a military statement. It came in the wake of more than 20 rockets and mortars fired from the Palestinian enclave, which were in turn a response to the killing of an Islamic Jihad militant at the Gaza-Israel border.

Read more: Opinion: Trump's Middle East 'peace plan' delivers neither

Israel Iron dome (Reuters/A. Cohen)

Israel's anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza toward Israel on 23 February

The Islamic Jihad compound that was hit was being used as a "hub" by the Palestinian movement for research and development of weapons, for manufacturing a rocket fuel chemical, and for training militants, according to the statement released by the Israeli military.

Islamic Jihad has fought three wars with Israel since 2008 along with allied group Hamas. The militant group is allied with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and operates in the Gaza Strip and Syria.

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes in Syria that have targeted mainly government troops, allied Iranian forces and fighters from the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

It is rare for Israel to directly claim responsibility for such strikes.

Watch video 03:20

Trump's "peace plan" met with skepticism

mmc/stb (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

A history of the Middle East peace process

Despite numerous pushes for peace between Israelis and Palestinians over half a century, the dispute over land, refugees and holy sites remains unresolved. DW gives you a short history of attempts at a solution. (06.02.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Israel heading for new elections in March  

Related content

Israel Sonnenuntergang

Israel releases Druze spy to Syria 10.01.2020

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as a "political gesture of goodwill." As part of a Moscow-brokered deal, Syria had returned the remains of an Israeli soldier who went missing during a 1982 battle.

Symbolbild - Nahost-Konflikt - Gaza

Gaza rocket thwarts Netanyahu leadership primary rally 26.12.2019

Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu was hustled off the stage during a leadership rally under rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. It comes just a day before a tense leadership battle for control of the Likud party begins.

Palästina Baha Abu Al-Ata bei israelischem Angriff getötet

Israel: Islamic Jihad commander killed in IDF airstrike 12.11.2019

Barrages of rockets were fired towards southern Israel from Gaza, shortly after the Islamic Jihad group confirmed the death of Bahaa Abu el-Atta. Air-raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv. Germany condemned the rocket fire.

Advertisement