Israeli airstrike kills 10 in Gaza as US envoy arrives for talks

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza City killed at least 10 people early Saturday, as the Jewish-majority state intensified its offensive in the region. All those killed were members of a single family — eight children and two women.

The attack, which prompted fresh rocket fire from Hamas militants, came hours after top US State Department official Hady Amr landed in Tel Aviv on Friday in an attempt to deescalate tensions.

He was set to meet Israeli leaders in Jerusalem on Saturday, before heading to the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian officials.

Further violence was expected on Saturday as Palestinians mark Nakba (Catastrophe) Day, when they commemorate the estimated 700,000 people who fled or were driven from their homes in the 1947-49 war with Israel.

How the latest night of violence unfolded

Rocket fire from Gaza and Israel's bombardment of the blockaded Palestinian territory continued into early Saturday, when Israel carried out an airstrike on a three-story house in a refugee camp in Gaza City.

Eight children and two women from an extended family were killed.

Mohammed Hadidi told reporters his wife and five children had gone to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday with relatives. She and three of the children, aged 6 to 14, were killed, while an 11-year-old is missing. Only his 5-month-old son Omar is known to have survived.

"There was no warning," said Jamal Al-Naji, a neighbor living in the same building.

Hamas said it fired a salvo of rockets at southern Israel in response to the airstrike.

Israel's military said some 200 rockets were fired by Palestinian militants between Between 7 pm Friday and 7 am Saturday, over 100 of which were intercepted by air defenses.

The violence has killed more than 130 people in Gaza. Eight people have died in Israel since Monday.

Violence spreads to West Bank

Palestinians clashed with security forces in the occupied West Bank on Friday, as Israel and Hamas in Gaza traded fire amid escalating tensions.

Palestinians say they are incensed by Israel's recent actions in Jerusalem and Gaza, and have taken to the streets across major West Bank cities such as Hebron and Nablus to express their anger.

At least 11 Palestinians have died in the West Bank due to clashes with security forces.

Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas condemned what he called "brutal and programmed killings" and requested political support from the US and UN.

In addition, the Palestine Red Crescent Group reported 1,757 injuries in the West Bank and Jerusalem as of early Saturday.

Israel police said at least nine people were injured from "violent resistance" in the West Bank as authorities carried out an operation to arrest individuals accused of inciting violence.

Israeli Shin Bet security agents dealt with stones and gunfire in the city of Kafr Kanna, after authorities arrested Islamic Movement deputy leader Kamal Khatib in the area.

What will the US envoy's visit achieve?

US Secretary for Israel-Palestinian Affairs Hady Amr was due to meet Israeli leaders in Jerusalem Saturday before heading to the occupied West Bank for talks with Palestinian officials.

He wants to encourage a "sustainable calm", State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter said.

Washington has been criticized for not doing more to end the intensifying violence after it blocked a UN Security Council meeting scheduled for Friday. It will now take place on Sunday.

Israel turned down an Egyptian proposal for a one-year truce that Hamas rulers had accepted, an Egyptian official said Friday, on condition of anonymity.

What triggered the current round of violence?

The conflict was triggered by the possible evictions of four Palestinian families in contested East Jerusalem. Right-wing settlers have claimed in legal proceedings that the homes were owned by Jews prior to 1948.

In order to defuse tensions, Israel postponed the hearing on the case.

Palestinians were also outraged after Israeli security forces entered the al-Aqsa mosque, disrupting worshippers with stun grenades. Muslims were congregating for prayer during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Monday, Hamas threatened to shoot rockets towards Jerusalem unless Israeli forces leave the Temple Mount. The group then launched rockets towards the city for the first time since the 2014 Gaza war.

In response, Israel began carrying out airstrikes on alleged Hamas-affiliated targets in Gaza, with the military operation dubbed "Operation Guardian of the Four Walls," in reference to Jerusalem.

sc, wd/mm (AP, Reuters, AFP)