Israel: Witnesses to testify in Netanyahu corruption trial

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared Monday in a court hearing witness testimony in the evidentiary phase of the corruption trial against him.

The latest developments come the same day as talks began on forming Israel's next government, following the latestinconclusive general election in late March.

What's happening in court?

All eyes were on lead prosecutor Liat Ben-Ari, who delivered a much-anticipated opening statement at the Jerusalem District Court.

She said Netanyahu "abused his power to give illegal benefits in coordination with central media outlets to further his personal interests," according to the Jerusalem Post.

Following her statement, the first witnesses will testify, including Ilan Yeshua — the former CEO of the news site Walla and a key witness in the first case of three cases to be heard.

Netanyahu is accused of backing legislation that would benefit an Israeli telecom giant in exchange for favorable coverage on Walla.

Yeshua, as well as others who worked at Walla, are expected to testify how they fulfilled the prime minister's wishes, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Netanyahu's trial has been delayed several times because of coronavirus-related restrictions and last month's general election.

What is Benjamin Netanyahu accused of?

Netanyahu is charged with accepting bribes, fraud and breach of trust in three cases.

In the first, he is accused of receiving gifts from wealthy friends in exchange for helping with business and personal affairs, including Hollywood film producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer.

In the second, he is accused of trying to orchestrate positive coverage in a major Israeli paper in exchange for curbing distribution of a free pro-Netanyahu tabloid.

In the third, which is the focus of Monday's hearing, Netanyahu is accused of promoting regulatory decisions favorable to the controlling shareholder in the Bezeq telecom giant, Shaul Elovitch, in exchange for positive coverage on Walla news site.

Netanyahu has denied all charges against him, branding them a "witch-hunt" by his political opponents, media and law enforcement.

What happens next?

Netanyahu is expected to remain in his post for the duration of the trial, as there is currently no legal barrier to him staying in office as prime minister.

Even if convicted, Netanyahu would not be required to step down until the appeals process is exhausted — which could take years.

While the prosecution called the cases "one of the gravest in Israel's history," a similar case could be a blueprint for the future. Ehud Olmert, former Israeli prime minister, stepped down as his party's leader when he was under investigation for corruption in 2008. However, he technically remained in office until the following elections — the same that brought Netanyahu to power.

Olmert was later convicted of bribery, fraud, obstruction of justice and breach of trust and served 16 months of a 27-month prison sentence.