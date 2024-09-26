  1. Skip to content
Israel vs. Hezbollah: Will there be all-out war in Lebanon?

September 26, 2024

A new phase of the war - that’s what both Israel and Hezbollah have dubbed the recent escalation at the Lebanese border, where rockets and bombs are flying in both directions. Is a new war unavoidable? Our guests: Raghida Bahnam (journalist from Lebanon); Kristin Helberg, (Middle East-Expert); Daniel-Dylan Böhmer, (journalist, „Die Welt“)

https://p.dw.com/p/4l5fl
DW Studioaufnahme "To the point" vom 26.9.2024, Raghida Bahnam
Image: DW

 

 

Raghida Bahnam,

a journalist from Lebanon.

 

 

DW Studioaufnahme "To the point" vom 26.9.2024, Kristin Helberg
Image: DW

 

 

Kristin Helberg,

Journalist and analyst on the Middle East.

 

 

 

DW Studioaufnahme "To the point" vom 26.9.2024, Daniel-Dylan Böhmer
Image: DW

 

 

Daniel-Dylan Böhmer,

Journalist and expert for the Middle East at the daily newspaper „Die Welt“.
 

DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

To the point — International Debate from Berlin

Strong opinions, clear points of view, international agendas. Three journalists join our presenter and go straight to the point on an international issue that’s making news. It’s controversy and confrontation. It’s background and analysis. It’s the issues that are moving our world.

