Israel vs. Hezbollah: Will there be all-out war in Lebanon?

09/26/2024 September 26, 2024

A new phase of the war - that’s what both Israel and Hezbollah have dubbed the recent escalation at the Lebanese border, where rockets and bombs are flying in both directions. Is a new war unavoidable? Our guests: Raghida Bahnam (journalist from Lebanon); Kristin Helberg, (Middle East-Expert); Daniel-Dylan Böhmer, (journalist, „Die Welt“)