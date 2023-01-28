Israel vows 'strong' response to Jerusalem attacks

Israel makes dozens of arrests after synagogue attack
Israeli authorities on Saturday said they made dozens of arrests in relation to the earlier attack at the synagogue by a 21-year-old Palestinian gunman, which police described as a "terror attack."
"The terrorist shot at everyone he encountered. He got out of the car and began a murderous rampage with a handgun," the Times of Israel quoted Israeli police commissioner Kobi Shabtai as saying.
No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.
"The police arrested 42 suspects for questioning, some of them from the terrorist's family," Israeli police said.
The Israeli military also decided to send more forces to the West Bank following the deadly attack.
"Following an IDF [Israel Defense Forces] situational assessment, it was decided to reinforce the Judea and Samaria [West Bank] division with an additional battalion," the military said.
International condemnation of the attacks
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was "shocked" by the "terrible" attacks in Jerusalem. He said "Germany stands with Israel."
The German foreign office condemned in the "strongest possible terms the horrific terrorist attack" at a synagogue on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. In a statement published on Twitter, the Foreign Ministry said, "The terrorists' cruel intention to sow hatred and make peace impossible must never succeed."
"The spiral of violence that has already claimed too many victims on both sides this year must not continue," the ministry said, calling for more "cooperation" and "dialogue" between Israel and Palestinian authorities in order to defeat terrorism.
The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, called the Friday shooting "an appalling terror attack" and condemned such "acts of insane violence and hate."
The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned against "further escalation," adding that Riyadh "condemns all targeting of civilians."
Saudi Arabia has no diplomatic ties with Israel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed solidarity with Israel and said a Ukrainian woman was killed in the Jerusalem attacks.
"We share Israel's pain after the terrorist attacks in Jerusalem," Zelenskyy said in a tweet. He added that "terror must have no place in today's world. Neither in Israel or Ukraine."
Russia also called for "maximum restraint" following the attacks.