Israel to stop local broadcasting of Al Jazeera TV

The Israeli government has unanimously voted to shut down the Qatari TV network's operations within Israel's borders. Israel's communications minister has said the decision will come into effect immediately.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Cabinet has decided to stop Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera TV from operating within Israel, Netanyahu said on Sunday.

The decision follows a law — commonly referred to as the "Al Jazeera law" — passed by the Israeli Knesset that allows the closure of foreign broadcasters considered to pose a security threat amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

"My government decided unanimously: the incitement channel Al Jazeera will close in Israel," Netanyahu posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Alongside incitement, Israel has also accused the network of bias. Al Jazeera has rejected both accusations.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi said on X, that the order would take immediate effect.

According to Israeli media, the order can suspend broadcasting in the country for 45 days.

Israel's relationship with the Qatari broadcaster

Israel has had a tense relationship with the Qatar-based news organization, which has intensely covered the ongoing war in Gaza with a particular focus on the Palestinian side.

One of the few media organizations that has continued to function in Gaza since October 7, Al Jazeera has broadcast images and videos of deadly airstrikes and crowded hospitals under Israeli fire.

Israel has accused the network of working with Hamas.

Qatar, which owns the network, has been involved in mediating a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas — a Palestinian militant group considered a terror organization by Israel, the US, Germany and other countries.

Numerous journalists have been killed in Gaza during Israel's military offensive, including several who worked for Al Jazeera.

The death of the Palestinian-American reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in May 2022 sparked global outrage. She had been reporting for the network during an Israeli raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank when she was shot dead.

Al Jazeera blamed the Israeli military for the death and took the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC). Israel has rejected the accusation.

