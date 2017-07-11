Israel to extradite woman to Australia over child sex abuse

The Jerusalem District Court on Monday approved the extradition of a former teacher wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse, following a six-year-long legal battle.

Malka L. is accused of sexually abusing several former students. Lawyers said she would stand trial for 74 charges of child sex abuse.

The accused has contested the extradition from Israel since 2014 and consistently maintained her innocence. Critics, including her alleged victims, have accused Israeli authorities of dragging the case out for too long.

Editor's note: Deutsche Welle follows the German press code, which stresses the importance of protecting the privacy of suspected criminals or victims and obliges us to refrain from revealing full names in such cases.

lc/rt (AP, ABC News)