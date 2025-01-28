Israel to cease all contact with UNRWA aid agency

The United States has backed Israel's decision to ban and break off contact with the UN's Palestinian relief agency, which has complained of a "relentless assault" on its work.

Israel has announced it will break off all contact with the United Nations' Palestinian relief agency UNRWA after a ban on the organization's work on Israeli territory comes into effect on January 30.

"The legislation forbids UNRWA from operating within the sovereign territory of the State of Israel and forbids any contact between Israeli officials and UNWRA," said Israel's envoy to the UN, Danny Danon.

"Israel will terminate all collaboration, communication and contact with UNRWA or anyone acting on its behalf."

What is UNRWA?

UNRWA is a UN organization that plays a significant role in providing healthcare and education to the occupied Palestinian territories.

It claims to have provided 60% of the total food supplies that have reached the Gaza Strip since the start of the current war.

Israel has repeatedly accused the organization of undermining its security and even playing a role in the deadly Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, during which over 1,000 Israelis were killed and another 250 taken hostage.

Israel's subsequent bombardment and invasion of Gaza has resulted in over 47,000 Palestinian deaths, according to the Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave.

UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini called Israel's actions a "relentless assault" on his organization.

"[It is] harming the lives and future of Palestinians across the occupied Palestinian territory," he said, and "eroding their trust in the international community, jeopardizing any prospect for peace and security."

He called on the UN Security Council to intervene, saying, "The implementation of this legislation by the Knesset (Israeli parliament) will only exacerbate the instability and deepen the desperation in the occupied Palestinian territories at a critical moment."

Israeli move backed by US

The United States has backed Israel's move.

"The United States supports the implementation of this decision," said Dorothy Shea, a US representative to the UN who suggested UNRWA officials were "exaggerating the effects of the laws."

Israel claims that Hamas has used UNRWA sites, including schools, clinics and depots in Gaza, to hold hostages.

"Unfortunately, this follows a pattern of serious allegations on the misuse of UN facilities — particularly UNRWA facilities — by Hamas terrorists," said Shea. "It is vital for a full and independent investigation to assess these very serious allegations."

A series of international probes, including one led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, found some "neutrality-related issues" at UNRWA but said Israel had never provided evidence for its allegations.

"We are determined to stay and deliver until it is no longer possible to do so," said UNRWA's Lazzarini.

