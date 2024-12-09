  1. Skip to content
Israeli protesters demand Netanyahu agree to hostage deal

Tania Krämer in Israel
September 12, 2024

Israeli protesters in Tel Aviv are growing desperate as they feel their government has made little progress to return the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7 terrorist attacks. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shown little sign of changing course.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kXBU

Protesters have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv since Israel's military recovered the bodies of six hostages shot dead by Hamas.

Israelis are not only angry at the Islamist militant group that carried out the October 7 attacks on southern Israel. Many have lost confidence that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is interested in getting the remaining 101 hostages home.

DW's Tania Krämer reports from Tel Aviv, where protesters say the hostages' chances of survival look increasingly bleak.

