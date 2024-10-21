Israel targets Hezbollah financial arm in Beirut strikes

Israel targets Hezbollah financial arm in Beirut strikesPublished October 21, 2024last updated October 21, 2024
Israel's military has launched multiple strikes against "a large number of targets" belonging to al-Qard al-Hassan, said to be the financial arm of Lebanon-based Hezbollah.
Explosions were heard in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, with evacuation warnings in eastern Bekaa valley and parts of southern Lebanon.
Meanwhile, a US envoy is in Beirut on for talks on "ending the conflict as soon as possible."
US envoy Hochstein visits Lebanon with cease-fire talks on agenda
On Monday, US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Lebanon in a bid to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.
Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, said Monday there was no alternative to UN Resolution 1701 but added that "new understandings" could be reached to implement it.
The resolution, which ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, called for the Lebanese militant group to withdraw towards the north of the Litani River away from the Israel border, and mandated a UN peacekeeping mission to help the Lebanese army control the area free from the presence of Hezbollah or Israel.
However, Israel maintains that the resolution was never implemented and that Hezbollah has built up extensive military infrastructure
In September, Israel launched an offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing most of its leadership and bombing sites it says are used by the Iran-backed group. Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands injured, and hundreds of thousands displaced in Lebanon
According to Hochstein, Resolution 1701 should be the basis for resolving the current conflict. However, he added that "commitment" to the resolution is not enough, and both sides need to implement the measures.
"We are working with the State of Lebanon and Israel to end this conflict once and for all," Hochstein said.
"Tying Lebanon's future to other conflicts in the region was not and is not in the interest of the Lebanese people," Hochstein told a press conference after meeting with Nabih Berri, Lebanon's parliament speaker and a Hezbollah ally, adding that the US wants to end the conflict "as soon as possible."
Israel passes document listing demands for Lebanon cease-fire — report
A report by Walla, an Israeli news website, suggests Israel handed a document to the US listing its principles for a cease-fire with Hezbollah.
According to the report, Israel wants a solution based on the UN's 1701 resolution from the end of the 2006 war between the two sides, with Israel reserving the right to operate locally in Lebanon's south to ensure that Hezbollah doesn't rebuild its military infrastructure in the region that’s close to Israel's northern border.
"If the Lebanese army and UNIFIL will do more (to prevent Hezbollah from rearming), we'll do less," an Israeli source told the website.
Israel attacks Hezbollah's banking group
Israel started bombing Lebanese branches of a group accused of helping to finance the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, Lebanese state media reported late Sunday.
The AP news agency cited a senior Israeli intelligence official saying the strikes would target al-Qard al-Hassan "all over Lebanon," including a "large number of targets" in Beirut and elsewhere.
Explosions began in Beirut's southern suburbs about an hour later. Hundreds of Beirut residents fled their homes surrounding Al-Qard Al-Hassan branches.
Al-Qard Al-Hassan is used by ordinary Lebanese people but is also accused of helping finance Hezbollah, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany, and several Sunni Arab countries.
Al-Qard Al-Hassan is a financial firm offering micro-credit in Lebanon, where the traditional banking system collapsed five years ago at the start of an economic crisis. It is sanctioned by the US, which accuses Hezbollah of using it as a cover to mask the group's financial activities and gain access to the international financial system.
Israel says it is used to pay operatives of the militant group and to help buy arms.
Lebanon's National News Agency reported 11 strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, many of them targeting Al-Qard Al-Hassan.
Other strikes targeted the association in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley and the country's south, the agency said.
A strike was also reported to have landed near Beirut's airport, Lebanon's main entry point for humanitarian assistance and a key evacuation hub for those fleeing the conflict.
Al-Qard al-Hassan said the decision to target it was a sign of Israel's "bankruptcy" and assured customers it had taken "measures" to ensure their money was safe.
Scores dead after Beit Lahiya strike in northern Gaza
Israeli strikes in northern Gaza overnight into Sunday left at least 87 people dead or missing, according to the territory's Hamas-run Health Ministry.
The strikes took place on the town of Beit Lahiya, which was among the first targets of Israel's ground invasion nearly a year ago.
At least eight children were reported to be among the dead.
The Israeli military said it used precise munitions against a Hamas target as a large-scale operation continued against militants who were regrouping.
Meanwhile, the Israeli government said a drone targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house Saturday, with no casualties.
"The attempt by Iran's proxy Hezbollah to assassinate me and my wife today was a grave mistake," Netanyahu said.
In a call with US presidential candidate Donald Trump, Netanyahu reiterated that Israel would act based on its interests.
Gaza's Health Ministry on Sunday said Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas in Gaza has now killed at least 42,603 Palestinians.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, but the UN and multiple humanitarian organizations consider the casualty numbers broadly reliable.
The ministry says more than half the dead are women and children.
The war was sparked by the unprecedented Hamas attack last year that resulted in the deaths of some 1,200 people in southern Israel.
