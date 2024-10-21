Israel targets Hezbollah financial arm in Beirut strikes

10/21/2024 October 21, 2024 US envoy Hochstein visits Lebanon with cease-fire talks on agenda

On Monday, US envoy Amos Hochstein visited Lebanon in a bid to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister, Najib Mikati, said Monday there was no alternative to UN Resolution 1701 but added that "new understandings" could be reached to implement it.

The resolution, which ended the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war, called for the Lebanese militant group to withdraw towards the north of the Litani River away from the Israel border, and mandated a UN peacekeeping mission to help the Lebanese army control the area free from the presence of Hezbollah or Israel.

However, Israel maintains that the resolution was never implemented and that Hezbollah has built up extensive military infrastructure

In September, Israel launched an offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, killing most of its leadership and bombing sites it says are used by the Iran-backed group. Hundreds of people have been killed, thousands injured, and hundreds of thousands displaced in Lebanon

According to Hochstein, Resolution 1701 should be the basis for resolving the current conflict. However, he added that "commitment" to the resolution is not enough, and both sides need to implement the measures.

"We are working with the State of Lebanon and Israel to end this conflict once and for all," Hochstein said.

"Tying Lebanon's future to other conflicts in the region was not and is not in the interest of the Lebanese people," Hochstein told a press conference after meeting with Nabih Berri, Lebanon's parliament speaker and a Hezbollah ally, adding that the US wants to end the conflict "as soon as possible."

