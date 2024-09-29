Israel strikes Yemen as Lebanon attacks continue

Skip next section Israel says it strikes 'dozens' of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military says it has conducted strikes against "dozens" of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, two days after an airstrike that killed the group's chief Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) "attacked dozens of terrorist targets in the territory of Lebanon in the last few hours," the army said in a statement.

It added that the strikes targeted "buildings where weapons and military structures of the organization were stored."

The Lebanese Health Ministry says Israel's strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 1,030 people in less than two weeks. They include 156 women and 87 children, according to the ministry.

The UN says the strikes have also displaced more than 200,000 people inside Lebanon and caused more than 50,000 to flee to neighboring Syria.

Nasrallah was killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on a compound underneath civilian residential buildings in a suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The killing has sparked fears of an all-out regional war.

Iran condemned the killing as "unjust bloodshed."