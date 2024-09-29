Israel strikes Yemen as Lebanon attacks continue

09/29/2024 September 29, 2024 Lawmaker Gideon Saar to join cabinet — Netanyahu

Center-right lawmaker Gideon Saar is set to join Netanyahu's cabinet, reinforcing a coalition junior parnters have threatened to bring down in the past Image: Emmanuel Dunand/Pool Photo/AP/picture alliance

Israeli opposition lawmaker Gideon Saar is set to join the Israeli government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Saar split from Netanyahu's Likud party in 2020 and later founded the center-right New Hope party, which currently has four seats in the Knesset.

The lawmaker will join the cabinet as a minister without a portfolio, according to Israeli broadcaster N12.

Netanyahu said that Saar will be given a spot in the war cabinet.

A number of parties in the coalition have in the past threatened to withdraw and bring down Netanyahu's government. The new addition will make Netanyahu less reliant on other members of the coalition.