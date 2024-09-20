  1. Skip to content
Israel strikes targets in Lebanon as US, UK urge restraint

Ralf Jäckel
September 20, 2024

Israel claims its jets hit more than 100 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including rocket launchers and weapons facilities. Hezbollah's leader blamed Israel for earlier deadly device explosions and other countries called for restraint.

