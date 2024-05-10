  1. Skip to content
Israel strikes mosque, hospital in southern Lebanon

Michael Okwu
October 5, 2024

Israeli missiles continue to pound Beirut. DW spoke with journalist Stella Männer in the Lebanese capital, who told us that IDF ground units are reportedly moving deeper into southern Lebanon, meeting strong resistance from Hezbollah.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lRW7
Skip next section Similar stories from Lebanon

Similar stories from Lebanon

Displaced migrants wait outside a church

Migrant workers in Lebanon abandoned by employers

With shelters reserved for Lebanese citizens, foreign workers are being left to sleep on the streets.
ConflictsOctober 4, 202402:38 min
Mother and daughter in a treatment room at the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon

Lacking funds, children's cancer care in Lebanon at risk

In a country ravaged by an economic crisis, donations are drying up for the Children's Cancer Center in Beirut.
SocietySeptember 17, 202403:17 min
A Lebanese man standing in a fruit and vegetable store

Ongoing Israel-Hezbollah strikes force Lebanese to flee

Cross-border strikes between Israel and the Islamist militia Hezbollah are forcing Lebanese border residents to flee.
ConflictsJuly 24, 202403:06 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

A view of Beirut at night, several major explosions seen and smoke

Israeli airstrikes rock Beirut, southern Lebanon

According to reports, the attacks targeted an underground bunker where a Hezbollah meeting was taking place.
ConflictsOctober 4, 202402:01 min
Pictures of victims of the Nova music festival stand at the site of the October 7th massacre near Kibbutz Re'im and the border with Gaza on November 28, 2023

October 7: How the Hamas terror attack unfolded

One year ago, Hamas launched a gruesome attack on Israel, the worst the country had seen in its modern history.
ConflictsOctober 4, 202402:26 min
external

Iran addresses 'a shared grievance to project its power'

"To end the cycle of trauma" is essential for transformation in the region, says Middle East expert John Lyndon.
ConflictsOctober 3, 202405:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte seen at a ceremony to mark the end of Jens Stoltenberg's term as head of the alliance

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
ConflictsSeptember 19, 202426:04 min
DW Dokumentation | Der heimtückischeTod - Der schwierige Kampf gegen Landminen

Invisible enemy — The fight to eliminate landmines

More than 160 countries have signed what’s known as the Ottawa Treaty.
ConflictsSeptember 13, 202442:34 min
Show more