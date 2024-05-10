Israel strikes mosque, hospital in southern Lebanon

ConflictsLebanonIsrael strikes mosque, hospital in southern LebanonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonMichael Okwu10/05/2024October 5, 2024Israeli missiles continue to pound Beirut. DW spoke with journalist Stella Männer in the Lebanese capital, who told us that IDF ground units are reportedly moving deeper into southern Lebanon, meeting strong resistance from Hezbollah. https://p.dw.com/p/4lRW7Advertisement