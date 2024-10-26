Israel strikes Iranian military targets

ConflictsMiddle EastIsrael strikes Iranian military targetsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsMiddle EastMonika Jones | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem10/26/2024October 26, 2024Israel's military said scores of jets had completed three waves of strikes against missile factories and other sites in Iran, and warned its heavily armed arch foe not to hit back. DW Correspondent Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem.https://p.dw.com/p/4mG96Advertisement