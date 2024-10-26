  1. Skip to content
Israel strikes Iranian military targets

Monika Jones | Tania Krämer in Jerusalem
October 26, 2024

Israel's military said scores of jets had completed three waves of strikes against missile factories and other sites in Iran, and warned its heavily armed arch foe not to hit back. DW Correspondent Tania Krämer reports from Jerusalem.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mG96
