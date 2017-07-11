Israel strikes deal for settlers to leave illegal West Bank outpost

Israel has struck a deal with Jewish settlers to leave an unauthorized outpost in the West Bank, the government said on Thursday.

Dozens of families started to build the Eviatar settlement several weeks ago, ignoring international and Israeli law.

The move sparked fierce protests in nearby Palestinian villages and provided the first test for the country's new coalition government led by right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett.

Bennett, who previously led a key settler lobbying group, released details of the deal, which calls for Eviatar's inhabitants to leave by 4:00 p.m. Friday (1300 GMT).

PM Naftali Bennett announced the agreement earlier on Thursday, but Palestinians have already rejected the deal

The former tech entrepreneur, who has spoken out against an independent Palestinian state in the past, took power more than two weeks ago, replacing Benjamin Netanyahu.

He has brought together a coalition of eight political parties, including left-wingers and Arab-Israeli lawmakers.

The wildcat settlement's buildings and roads will remain in place to be used by the military, which plans to transform the area into a base.

Israel's Defense Ministry will then assess whether to grant authorization to build there, opening up the possibility that some families could return.

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, a member of Bennett’s Yamina party, called the deal "an important achievement."

Yossi Dagan, head of the northern West Bank settlement authority, said the agreement was not "the outline of our dreams" but that it was needed in "these tough times of division."

Palestinians reject settler deal

But Palestinians in the nearby village of Beita have vowed to fight against the deal.

The settlement, built without a permit, is close to the West Bank town of Nablus

"This agreement was made between settlers and the army and we have nothing to do with it," said Beita's deputy mayor, Mussa Hamayel.

Near-daily protests have been held against the settlement. Demonstrators often hurl stones at Israeli troops, who reply with tear gas and fire live ammunition.

At least four protesters, including two teenagers, have been killed in the clashes.

What is the current situation in the West Bank?

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. The land makes up much of the territory on which Palestinians want to form a future state.

Some half a million Israelis live in more than 130 authorized settlements and dozens of outposts across the occupied area, which is also home to 2.8 million Palestinians.

The Palestinians and much of the international community view all settlements as violations of international law and obstacles to peace.

Another 2 million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which is controlled by the militant group Hamas.

Israel and Hamas fought an 11-day conflict in May. More than 250 died in the fighting, which ended after Egyptian intelligence officials brokered a ceasefire.

