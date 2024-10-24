Israel strikes Beirut as Paris aid conference begins

Israel strikes Beirut as Paris aid conference beginsPublished October 24, 2024last updated October 24, 2024
Here are the latest developments from the Middle East on Thursday, October 24, 2024:
Germany pledges further €96 million in aid to Lebanon
Germany has said it will give Lebanon a further €96 million ($103.57 million) in humanitarian and development aid.
Speaking ahead of an aid conference for Lebanon in the French capital, Paris, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany wanted to show it was responding actively to the current Middle East crisis.
"We are making it clear that we not only see the suffering in Lebanon these days, we are taking action; we are supporting the people on the ground who, for the most part, want only one thing: to live in safety and peace in the future, just like so many people in Israel," Baerbock said.
The German foreign minister added that "everything must be done" to prevent a new war breaking out between Israel and Lebanon.
"That is exactly what we are continuing to work on, even if it has become much more difficult," she said.
The French Foreign Ministry says it is hoping that the meeting of some 50 delegations will raise about €500 million in humanitarian aid.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz already announced the support late on Wednesday during a phone call with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, according to government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.
Israeli fire kills 3 Lebanese soldiers: Lebanese army
Three Lebanese soldiers, including one officer, were killed by Israeli fire while helping evacuate wounded people in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said in a statement on Thursday.
"The Israeli enemy targeted Lebanese army personnel in the vicinity of Yater village, in the Bint Jbeil area of the south, while carrying out an operation to evacuate wounded, which led to the deaths of three martyrs, including an officer," the statement said.
Israel has been carrying out strikes on Lebanon, particularly in the south, in response to cross-border attacks by the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia. It is not technically at war with Lebanon itself.
Israeli airstrikes hit Damascus, Homs
A residential area of Damascus and a military site in Homs have been hit by Israeli airstrikes, with Syrian state media reporting the death of a soldier.
The Israeli army "launched an attack from the occupied Syrian Golan and from north Lebanon targeting two sites" in the Kafr Sousa district of Damascus and a military site near Homs, the official SANA news agency reported, citing a military source.
SANA said a soldier was killed and seven others wounded in the strike in Homs, while there are unconfirmed reports by the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights of "human losses" in the Damascus strike.
Israel has stepped up its yearslong campaign of strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria since the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7 last year, sparking the Gaza war.
tj/wmr (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)