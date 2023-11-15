Israel: Sports stop amid Hamas war and fears over security

Israel's football and basketball leagues have stopped amid the nation's latest conflict with Hamas in Gaza, while Israeli Olympians fear competing abroad because of security concerns.

Professional football leagues in Israel are set to return to action on November 25, with the games taking place without supporters for the time being after coming to a halt due to the latest Israel-Hamas conflict.

Some clubs in southern cities, such as SC Ashdod and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, are not likely to be able to host games immediately because of the likelihood of sirens sounding their warnings during matches.

Another issue for Israeli football is the participation of foreign players and coaches, some of whom haven't returned to the country since the war in Gaza started.

Former Premier League striker at a crossroads

According to club estimates, some 60% of foreign players are not expected to return from the conflict-induced hiatus. The most prominent name is former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane, now head coach of Maccabi Tel Aviv.

After joining the club before the season, the Irishman faced public criticism in his home country linked to the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. He insisted he'd rather focus on the sport and would not comment on the political situation in the country.

Keane has maintained his stance after the Hamas terrorist attacks on southern Israel on October 7, refusing to say anything about the conflict. This drew criticism from some prominent football figures in Israel.

Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the European Union, the United States and others.

Israeli Premier League rules allow clubs to sign up to six foreign players, with a maximum of five allowed to be on the pitch at any one time.

Changes to Israel's football league?

Most clubs now believe this season is about minimizing the financial damage caused by the war by securing the income from the country's national betting institution and the TV rights holders. Some believe a fair solution would be to freeze relegations and increase the Israeli top flight from 14 to 16 clubs for one season.

The government has said it will compensate sports clubs for their lost income. Miki Zohar, the Israeli sports minister, said he's in contact with the army to ensure fans can return to attending games as quickly as possible.

What will happen with Israeli basketball?

Unlike the professional football leagues, there is no immediate plan for the country's top basketball division to return to action. One idea under consideration is playing in a "bubble" similar to the one the NBA used during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hadera or Afula, seen as low-risk cities for potential rocket attacks, were among the proposed sites for such a concept.

Just as in football, the games are expected to take place without supporters.

Despite this, two of the country's top teams have been playing their European games abroad. Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel's most decorated basketball club, has set up shop in Belgrade for their home games in the EuroLeague, Europe's top basketball competition.

City rivals Hapoel Tel Aviv, whose fans have been particularly affected by the October 7 massacre, have had their home games in the EuroCup, the second-tier European basketball competition, postponed. However, they played their European away games, securing three wins and one defeat.

Israeli basketball is highly dependent on foreign players, and just like in football, many of them are expected not to return to Israel when the league returns to action. Some clubs have already started releasing their foreign players despite the season barely starting.

Fears of 'another Munich 1972'

When it comes to Olympic sports, many Israeli athletes are currently not taking part in international competitions due to potential security threats, with those that do feeling the situation abroad, too.

The Israeli fencing team had to evacuate from their hotel in Bern, Switzerland, due to a bomb threat. After six hours of waiting in the dressing room of the sports hall where they had competed, they received the news that the hotel was safe and nothing had been found.

The fencing team is not the only one affected by the situation.

The country's artistic swimming team took to their Instagram account to express their feelings ahead of the Olympic qualification event in Qatar, saying they are not likely to participate due to the situation.

"We are scared that Munich 1972 will happen again," they wrote, referring to the terrorist attack against Israel's Olympic delegation that claimed the lives of 11 Israeli athletes.

