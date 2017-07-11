Israel: Six Palestinians escape high-security prison

Israel launched an enormous manhunt Monday in northern Israel and the West Bank following the escape of six Palestinian prisoners from the high security Gilboa prison.

The breakout occurred just hours before the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, and is being called a "grave incident” by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. His office said he is receiving constant updates on the situation.

Sniffer dogs have been deployed in the search and around Gilboa, checkpoints were set up. Various Israeli security forces including the army, the police and the Shin Bet intelligence service are involved in the manhunt.

It is believed the men escaped through a tunnel that began underneath a sink and that they had help from the outside. Local media showed pictures of the purported tunnel.

The hole where it is believed Palestinian prisoners broke out from an Israeli jail

Who were the escapees?

One of the escapees was identified as Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader in the Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigade. He was involved in the Fatah movement during the second intifada over 20 years ago.

Zubeidi was arrested over "terror allegations" in Ramallah in 2019.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners' Club, which represents both former and current prisoners, the escapees ranged in age from 26 to 49 years old.

Five of those who escaped stood accused of plotting to or having carried out attacks on Israelis. Despite this, the authorities have not given instructions for people to alter their routines as they don't think the prisoners represent a threat to the general public at this time.

Israel's security services believe the men may be headed for Jenin.

The internationally recognized Palestinian Authority holds little sway in Jenin. Israeli helicopters were spotted flying over Jenin Monday morning.

Escape praised by Palestinian militants

Groups opposed to Israel in the West Bank and Gaza praised the escape Monday.

Daoud Shehab, a spokesman for Islamic Jihad, said, "This is a great heroic act, which will cause a severe shock to the Israeli security system and will constitute a severe blow to the army and the entire system in Israel."

A spokesman for the militant Hamas group, Fawzi Barhoum, added, "the struggle for freedom with the occupier is continuous and extended, inside prisons and outside to extract this right.''

ar/rt (AFP, AP)