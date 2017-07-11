Israel signs $2 billion deal to buy US military aircraft

Israel has signed a deal with the United States to buy 12 Lockheed Martin Corp CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing Co KC-46 refueling planes, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said the deal is worth around $2 billion (€1.77 billion), adding that the procurement is "part of a wider MOD program to strengthen the capabilities of the IDF and preparedness to face current and developing threats."

The deal, signed on Thursday, includes an option to buy six additional helicopters, a ministry statement said. It said the first helicopters were due to arrive in Israel in 2026.

An Israeli government committee gave the approval for the purchase last month after the Biden administration also waved it through in July.

Aircraft to be modified with Israeli weaponry

Last month, Haaretz newspaper said the price included about $100 million for each helicopter, and a supplement of $15-20 million per aircraft for the addition of electronic equipment and special weaponry.

The total price also includes simulators, training and maintenance over a five-year period.

Brigadier-General Shimon Tsentsiper, chief of materiel for the air force, told Israel's Army Radio on Thursday that the refueling planes on order would not be delivered before 2025.

He said Israel was trying to bring forward the delivery of the KC-46s, and eventually wanted a total of four of them.

Israeli media have speculated that the refueling planes could be crucial for carrying out a long-threatened air strike on Iran's nuclear facilities.

