Israel: Several people injured in Tel Aviv shooting

A shooting in Israel's main commercial city Tel Aviv on Thursday left injured people, Israeli police reported.

Police have already called the incident a terrorist attack.

"A terrorist opened fire at short range and then fled on foot. Several people are wounded," police spokesman Eli Levy said on Channel 13 television.

Police also said the attacker was still at large and told people to stay away from the area. Israeli newspaper Haaretz said they suspect there was only one shooter.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service said it had taken six people with serious injuries to the hospital.

Television footage showed scenes in the center of the city where large numbers of police and emergency responders were responding.

Local media reported that the shooting had taken place in several parts of Dizengoff Street, one of the busiest in the city, which is popular with people going to bars and restaurants.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was already receiving updates from the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) headquarters in the city, according to the newspaper Times of Isreal.

The shooting comes days after a spate of attacks across the country claimed 11 lives.

Watch video 02:32 Several killed in shootings near Tel Aviv: DW's Tania Krämer

More to come...

ab/msh (AP, AFP, Reuters)