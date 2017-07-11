Israel: Several killed in stabbing attack

Israeli police said several people were killed in a suspected "terrorist attack" in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the ZAKA rescue service confirmed that the death toll had risen to four, after earlier reports indicated three had been killed.

Previously, the Magen David Adom ambulance service, the Israeli equivalent of the Red Cross, reported a man and two women were killed by the Arab assailant, and that at least three others were wounded, one critically.

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who is currently in Egypt for talks with Egyptian and UAE leaders, is "receiving an update and holding a consultation with the minister of internal security and the commissioner of the police," his office said.

Who is behind the attack?

"It appeared to be a single terrorist who went on a stabbing spree," police spokesman Eli Levy said on Channel 13 TV. "A civilian took the initiative and shot and killed him."

Police said the attacker first rammed into a woman with a car and then stabbed other people with a knife in the area of a shopping center.

According to the Israeli daily paper Haaretz, the assailant was a local Bedouin with Israeli citizenship. He was reportedly a supporter of the so-called "Islamic State" terrorist group and had served a prison sentence for membership of an armed group, local media said.

Second stabbing reported this week

On Sunday, Israeli police said a "terrorist" stabbed and injured a police officer who was responding to an arson incident in Jerusalem.

In the past few months, several similar attacks were reported in the West Bank and the eastern part of Jerusalem — two territories that were captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

Several Palestinians were also killed in Israeli raids recently.

