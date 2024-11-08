Israel sends 'rescue planes' to Netherlands after clashes

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu ordered two planes sent to the Netherlands after riots targeted Israeli fans at a soccer match. The Dutch Prime Minister denounced the attacks that led to 57 arrests.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday ordered two planes be sent to the Netherlands to bring home football fans following violent clashes in Amsterdam.

Netanyahu's office said in a statement on X that "two rescue planes” were being sent "to immediately assist our citizens."

"The harsh pictures of the assault on our citizens in Amsterdam will not be overlooked," the prime minister's office went on to say.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu views the horrifying incident with utmost gravity and demands that the Dutch government and security forces take vigorous and swift action against the rioters, and ensure the safety of our citizens," the statement read.

Dutch PM denounces attacks

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof has condemned the incident saying on X that he "followed the news from Amsterdam with horror. Completely unacceptable antisemitic attacks on Israelis."

The Dutch leader said that he was in close communication with Netanyahu and that he had stressed that those responsible would be "tracked down and prosecuted."

What we know about the incident

A Europa League football match between Ajax Amsterdam and Maccabi Tel Aviv took place on Thursday night.

Clashes broke out between pro-Palestinian demonstrators and Dutch police before the fixture who had reported "tensions" in several parts of the city in the run-up to the match, which Ajax won 5-0.

In an earlier post on X, police said that a Palestinian flag had been pulled from a facade by "currently unknown persons."

Police said later that several hundred Maccabi fans had gathered on Dam Square, where the atmosphere was reported to have been tense but then calmer.

A pro-Palestinian rally demonstrating against the Israeli football club's visit had initially been scheduled to take place near the stadium but was moved by city authorities for security reasons.

Clashes had taken place as part of the group of demonstrators tried to make their way to the stadium but were stopped by riot police, who were pelted with "heavy fireworks."

Police said 57 people were arrested and that due to unrest, police were still visible in the city.

Dutch police have been keeping up a presence following unrest and rioting on the streets of Amsterdam Image: Jeroen Jumelet/picture alliance/dpa/ANP

kb/sms (AFP, Reuters, AP, DPA)