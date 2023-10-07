Israel says militants 'infiltrated' from Gaza

The Israeli army, on Saturday, claimed that a "number of terrorists infiltrated" into Israel from Gaza.

The Israeli army, on Saturday, claimed that a "number of terrorists infiltrated" into Israel from Gaza, after several rockets were fired from the enclave.

"Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes," the army said.

In a second post, the army said that Israelis across the country "woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza."

"We will defend ourselves," the IDF said.

Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the German government, the EU, the US, and some Arab states.

This is a developing story.

