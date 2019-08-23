Israel says jets hit targets in Syria to prevent Iranian drone attack

Israel's military said in the early hours of Sunday morning that its fighter jets had attacked targets in Syria on Saturday in order to prevent what it described as a "very imminent" drone attack launched by Iran.

While Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against Iranian targets in Syria over the past years, Saturday's appeared to be one of the most intense.

Killer drones stopped

In a briefing to reporters, military Spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus said that Iran had been planning to send explosive-laden attack drones into Israel.

He added that the country had been monitoring the plot for several months and on Thursday had prevented Iran from an even earlier launch.

"The threat was significant and these killer drones were capable of striking targets with significant capacity," Conricus said. He described it as an attack planned from the top down rather than a low level attack.

Conricus said Iran's Revolutionary Guards' Al Quds force, as well as allied Shiite militias, were behind the attempted attack.

He added that the Israeli strikes were aimed at "a number of terror targets and military facilities belonging to the Quds force as well as Shiite militias" in the area southeast of Damascus.

Iran supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad and Israel wants to prevent Iran from establishing a permanent foothold in Syria, where its Shiite proxy Hezbollah increasingly operates in support of Assad's government forces.

Conricus said that Israel's chief of staff was meeting with senior officers and that military forces were on high alert near the border with Syria.

Major airstrike, fast response

In the past Israel has not been quick to announce its airstrikes. However, the military announced Saturday's strikes very shortly after they took place.

Immediately after the military's announcement, President Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted a statement on the operation. He described the Israeli airstrikes as a "major operational effort" and warned that Iran would not be immune from Israeli strikes, regardless of location.

"Iran has no immunity anywhere," he added in his Tweet. "If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first."

The airstrikes triggered Syrian anti-aircraft fire. Syrian state TV reported that air defenses had responded to "hostile" targets over Damascus and shot down incoming missiles but did not provide further details.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Rise of Hezbollah Hezbollah, or Party of God, was conceived by Muslim clerics in the 1980s in response to the Israeli invasion of South Lebanon in 1982. The Shiite group has a political and military wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization National support against Israel Hezbollah emerged in the 1980s as an amalgamation of Shiite militias and played a major role in the Lebanese civil war. It used guerrilla warfare to drive Israeli forces out of South Lebanon — Israel withdrew in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought another war in 2006. Its defense of Lebanon against Israel had won it cross-sectarian support and acceptance in Lebanese society.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Backed by Iran Since its creation, Hezbollah has received military, financial and political support from Iran and Syria. Today, Hezbollah's military wing is more powerful than Lebanon's own army and has become a major regional paramilitary force.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Political apparatus Hezbollah turned its focus to politics following the end of Lebanon's 1975-1990 civil war. It represents a large section of the Lebanese Shiite population and is allied with other sectarian groups, including Christians. Their political development has mostly come under Hassan Nasrallah (pictured), who became the group's leader in 1992.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Armed wing Unlike other parties in Lebanon's multi-sided 1975-1990 civil war, Hezbollah did not disband its armed wing. Some Lebanese political groups, such as Prime Minister Saad Hariri's Future Movement, want Hezbollah to put down its arms. Hezbollah argues its militant wing is necessary to defend against Israel and other external threats.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Terror group? A number of countries and bodies, including the United States, Israel, Canada and the Arab League, consider Hezbollah a terrorist organization. However, Australia and the European Union differentiate between its legitimate political activities and its militant wing.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Hezbollah enters Syria's civil war Hezbollah has been one of the main backers of Syrian President Bashar Assad in the country's civil war. Its entrance into the war helped save Assad, one of its chief patrons; secured weapons supply routes from Syria and formed a buffer zone around Lebanon against Sunni militant groups it feared would take over Syria. As a result it has won considerable support from Shiite communities in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Sectarianism Lebanon has long been at the center of regional power struggles, particularly between Saudi Arabia and Iran. However, Hezbollah's military and political ascendancy, as well as its intervention in Syria, have also helped stoke Sunni-Shiite sectarian tensions in Lebanon and across the region.

Hezbollah, Lebanon's Iran-backed paramilitary organization Renewed conflict with Israel? Iran and Hezbollah have increased their political and military strength through the war in Syria. Israel views this as a threat and has carried out dozens of airstrikes on Iran/Hezbollah targets in Syria. Israel has vowed to not let Iran and Hezbollah create a permanent presence in Syria. There is growing concern of another war between Hezbollah and Israel that could draw in Iran. Author: Chase Winter



cmb/msh (AFP, AP)

