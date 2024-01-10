Israel says it does not plan to occupy southern Lebanon

ConflictsLebanonIsrael says it does not plan to occupy southern LebanonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsLebanonNicole Frölich | Emily Gordine in Jerusalem10/01/2024October 1, 2024Israel's military has announced that it has launched "limited, localized and targeted raids" against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. DW's Emily Gordine in Jerusalem and journalist Stella Männer in Beirut have the latest. https://p.dw.com/p/4lGvZAdvertisement