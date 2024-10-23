Israel says Hezbollah leader's likely successor killed

Skip next section Blinken urges Netanyahu to 'capitalize' on Sinwar death and seek to end war in Gaza

10/23/2024 October 23, 2024 Blinken urges Netanyahu to 'capitalize' on Sinwar death and seek to end war in Gaza

Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Tuesday Image: Haim Zach/Israel Gpo/ZUMA Press Wire//picture alliance

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, barely a week after the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Blinken called on Netanyahu to try to use the moment as a catalyst to halt the conflict in Gaza.

As Hamas' Gaza leader, Sinwar is considered to have orchestrated the October 7 terror attacks on Israel.

The top US diplomat "underscored the need to capitalize on Israel's successful action to bring Yahya Sinwar to justice by securing the release of all hostages and ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that provides lasting security for Israelis and Palestinians alike," Blinken's spokesperson said of the meeting.

Netanyahu: Sinwar death marks beginning of war's end To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

He also stressed the need to provide assistance to displaced Palestinians and the importance of "charting a new path forward in the post-conflict period," the spokesperson said.

Netanyahu's office meanwhile called the meeting "friendly and productive." It also referenced Sinwar's death and the prospect of an end to the fighting, but made no explicit mention of seeking a cease-fire.

"The prime minister emphasized that the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is likely to have a positive influence on the return of the hostages, the achieving of all the objectives of the war and the day after the war," it said.

Blinken has been a key component of cease-fire negotiations for a year now that have yielded little fruit since a one-week cease-fire accompanied by hostage and prisoner exchanges in November 2023. He has visited the Middle East 11 times since October 7.