Israel says Hezbollah attack on base did not cause damage

08/25/2024 August 25, 2024 'Window is closing' on Gaza peace talks, former Qatar intelligence director says

The "window is closing for a positive outcome" in the latest round of talks to broker a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, Nawaf Al-Thani, the former Qatari defense intelligence director, told DW on Sunday.

Al-Thani was speaking hours after Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah engaged in a massive missile exchange, raising the specter of a wider regional conflict.

"Every kinetic operation threatens to impact negotiations negatively," he said, adding that the mediation efforts don't appear to be affected by the latest violence between Israel and Hezbollah.

Al-Thani noted how both sides had made demands that were not included in the Biden administration's peace plan and hostage deal, which was first mooted in May.

Among other requirements, Israel is insisting its military keeps positions along the Philadelphi corridor, a narrow strip of land that runs along the entire border between Gaza and Egypt, which Al-Thani said had made negotiations "much more complicated."

"The mediators' role now is to refocus the attention of negotiating parties. No one will get everything they want, that's something both parties must understand," he told DW.

Asked why Hamas was not participating directly in the talks, Al-Thani said: "The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of [Hamas'] political wing, who oversaw negotiations ... doesn't make negotiations easy. However, Hamas has committed to be briefed and to cooperate [with the mediators]."

Al-Thani said Hamas had also agreed in principle to the Biden plan, but added that it was now up to mediators from the US, Qatar and Egypt to "bridge the gaps" to allow the negotiations to "move forward."