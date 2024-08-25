Israel says Hezbollah attack on base did not cause damage

08/25/2024 August 25, 2024 Egyptian president warns against Lebanon escalation

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi spoke with the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General C.Q. Brown, warning him about the dangers of escalation in Lebanon.

The Egyptian president told Brown that the international community needed to "exert all efforts and intensify pressures to defuse tension and stop the state of escalation that threatens the security and stability of the entire region."

He warned of the dangers of opening a new front in Lebanon, and stressing the need to preserve Lebanon's stability and sovereignty," in a statement published by his office, summarizing the meeting with Brown.

It comes after Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel, in one of the largest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare between the two countries.

El-Sissi also called for a stronger response "to joint Egyptian-American-Qatari efforts" for a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange, which would enable a "path to calm and stability in the region," the statement read.

For its part, the White House said on Friday that cease-fire talks in Cairo have been constructive and were expected to continue over the weekend to continue to press Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire agreement.