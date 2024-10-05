Israel says Hamas command center hit in former Gaza school

10/05/2024 October 5, 2024 US announces humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The United States will provide nearly $157 million (€142.9 million) in new humanitarian assistance to support people affected by conflict in Lebanon and the region, the State Department said.

"This funding will address new and existing needs of internally displaced persons and refugee populations inside Lebanon and the communities that host them. The assistance will also support those fleeing to neighboring Syria," the State Department said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is "at the forefront" of the humanitarian response to the situation in Lebanon.

"We are committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.