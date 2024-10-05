Israel says Hamas command center hit in former Gaza school

Israel says Hamas command center hit in former Gaza schoolPublished October 5, 2024last updated October 5, 2024
What you need to know
Here are the latest developments regarding the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region for Saturday, October 5:
US announces humanitarian aid to Lebanon
The United States will provide nearly $157 million (€142.9 million) in new humanitarian assistance to support people affected by conflict in Lebanon and the region, the State Department said.
"This funding will address new and existing needs of internally displaced persons and refugee populations inside Lebanon and the communities that host them. The assistance will also support those fleeing to neighboring Syria," the State Department said.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is "at the forefront" of the humanitarian response to the situation in Lebanon.
"We are committed to supporting those in need and delivering essential aid to displaced civilians, refugees and the communities hosting them," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Israel should 'hit' Iran nuclear facilities, says Trump
US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he believes Israel should strike Iran's nuclear facilities in response to the Islamic republic's recent missile barrage.
The former president made the remarks while speaking at a campaign event in North Carolina.
He referred to a question posed to US President Joe Biden this week about the possibility of Israel targeting Iran's nuclear installations.
Biden was asked on Wednesday whether he would support strikes against Iranian nuclear sites and the US president told reporters: "The answer is no."
"I think he's got that one wrong," Trump said, in response to a participant's question about the issue, the AFP news agency reported. "Isn't that what you're supposed to hit? I mean, it's the biggest risk we have, nuclear weapons," he said.
"When they asked him that question, the answer should have been, hit the nuclear first, and worry about the rest later," Trump added.
"If they're going to do it, they're going to do it. But we'll find out whatever their plans are."
Series of explosions in Beirut — reports
Beirut's southern suburbs witnessed a series of explosions in the early hours of Saturday, news agencies Reuters and AFP reported.
The blasts occurred after the Israeli military ordered residents of the area to immediately evacuate.
The strikes on Beirut come amid ongoing fighting between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Israeli military.
Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon.
They are considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.
Israel says it attacked Hamas command center in school building
Israel’s military said it targeted a Hamas command center from the air in the central area of Gaza.
The command center was located in a building that had formerly been a school, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
The IDF added that this was another example of what it called the systematic misuse of the civilian infrastructure by Hamas, violating international law.
The IDF said it had taken measures before the attack to reduce the risk to civilians.
The information could not be independently verified.
Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist group, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union as well as the United States, Germany and several other countries.
sri/kb (dpa, AP, Reuters AFP)