Israel says Hamas command center hit in former Gaza school

Skip next section Series of explosions in Beirut — reports

10/05/2024 October 5, 2024 Series of explosions in Beirut — reports

Beirut's southern suburbs witnessed a series of explosions in the early hours of Saturday, news agencies Reuters and AFP reported.

The blasts occurred after the Israeli military ordered residents of the area to immediately evacuate.

The strikes on Beirut come amid ongoing fighting between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Israeli military.

Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon.

They are considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.