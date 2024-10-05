Israel says Hamas command center hit in former Gaza school

Israel says Hamas command center hit in former Gaza schoolPublished October 5, 2024last updated October 5, 2024
What you need to know
- Israel says it attacked Hamas command center in a former school building
- US announces humanitarian aid to Lebanon
- Israel should 'hit' Iran's nuclear facilities, says Trump
Here are the latest developments regarding the Israel-Lebanon escalation, Gaza and the wider Middle East region for Saturday, October 5:
Series of explosions in Beirut — reports
Beirut's southern suburbs witnessed a series of explosions in the early hours of Saturday, news agencies Reuters and AFP reported.
The blasts occurred after the Israeli military ordered residents of the area to immediately evacuate.
The strikes on Beirut come amid ongoing fighting between the Lebanese Hezbollah group and the Israeli military.
Hezbollah is an Iran-backed Shiite political party and militant group in Lebanon.
They are considered a terrorist organization by the US, Germany and several Sunni Arab countries, while the EU lists its armed wing as a terrorist group.
Israel says it attacked Hamas command center in school building
Israel’s military said it targeted a Hamas command center from the air in the central area of Gaza.
The command center was located in a building that had formerly been a school, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
The IDF added that this was another example of what it called the systematic misuse of the civilian infrastructure by Hamas, violating international law.
The IDF said it had taken measures before the attack to reduce the risk to civilians.
The information could not be independently verified.
Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist group, classified as a terrorist organization by the European Union as well as the United States, Germany and several other countries.
