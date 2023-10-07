  1. Skip to content
Israel says gunmen 'infiltrated' from Gaza as Hamas attacks

October 7, 2023

The Israeli military has said militant-Islamist Hamas fired rockets from Gaza, and has urged residents around the Gaza Strip to stay in their homes.

Three people look around a demolished street after Gaza rocket launches
The attack came during the Jewish festival of Simchat TorahImage: Amir Cohen/REUTERS

The Israeli army, on Saturday, claimed that a "number of terrorists infiltrated" into Israel from Gaza, after multiple rockets were fired from the Palestinian enclave.

"Residents in the area surrounding the Gaza Strip have been asked to stay in their homes," the army said.

In a second post, the army said Israelis across the country "woke up to sirens sounding and Hamas firing rockets at them from Gaza."

"We will defend ourselves," said the Israel Defense Forces.

Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the German government, the EU, the US and some Arab states.

A building burning following attacks in Gaza
Injuries were reported following rocket attacksImage: Itai Ron/REUTERS

Senior Hamas commander Mohammad Deif said 5,000 rockets had been launched.

"We've decided to say enough is enough," Deif was quoted as saying by The Associated Press news agency. 

The Israeli military said it has retaliated by hitting targets in the Gaza Strip.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved the mobilization of reservists, a Defense Ministry spokeswoman said, according to a DPA report.

Almost all Israeli residents who have completed military service are assigned to the reserve force to provide reinforcements during emergencies.

What do we know about the attack?

Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets at Israel, the army said. This set off sirens in several cities across the country, including Tel Aviv.

The attack comes as Israel is marking the Jewish festival of Simchat Torah. It celebrates the conclusion of the annual cycle of public readings of the Torah, the Hebrew Bible.

Casualties were reported in the towns of Ashkelon, Gedera and Yavne. A 70-year old woman was critically injured when a rocket directly hit a building near Gedera, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. Fifteen others were hurt, two of them seriously, medics added.

Germany, Israel sign 'historic' missile shield deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to hold consultations with top defense officials later in the day, DPA news agency reported.

This is a developing story.

mk/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)

