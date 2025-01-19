Israel says Gaza ceasefire won't start without hostage list

Skip next section Israeli military says recovers body of soldier held in Gaza since 2014

The Israeli military says it has found the body of an Israeli soldier who had been held in Gaza since 2014, shortly before the commencement of the ceasefire.

"Last night, in a special operation by the Shin Bet (security agency) and the IDF (military) ... we brought back to Israel the body of Golani fighter Oron Shaul," the military said in a statement.

The bodies of Shaul and of another soldier, Hadar Goldin, remained in Gaza after the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.

A public campaign by their families failed to bring about the recovery of their remains.

