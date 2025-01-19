Israel says Gaza ceasefire won't start without hostage list

Skip next section Ceasefire delayed as Israel says it continues attacks in Gaza

01/19/2025 January 19, 2025 Ceasefire delayed as Israel says it continues attacks in Gaza

The Israeli military says it "continues to attack" inside the Gaza Strip as the planned ceasefire due to go into effect on Sunday morning is delayed owing to a dispute with Hamas.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, chief spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said the truce would not begin until Hamas hands over the names of three hostages to be released later in the day.

The initial exchange under the ceasefire deal agreed last week was to see three Israeli hostages released by Hamas in return for a first group of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

"The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister's directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfils its commitments," he said in a televised statement.

His comments echo an earlier statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the IDF said that the "IDF is continuing to operate and strike terrorist targets in Gaza."

Medics in Gaza say three Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli drone attack in eastern Gaza City.