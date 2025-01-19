Israel says Gaza ceasefire won't start without hostage list

Israel says Gaza ceasefire won't start without hostage listPublished January 19, 2025last updated January 19, 2025
What you need to know
- Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal was to come into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT)
- Israeli PM Netanyahu says ceasefire will be delayed until Hamas provides hostage list
- Israeli army warns Gaza residents not to approach buffer zone
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Sunday, January 19:
Ceasefire delayed as Israel says it continues attacks in Gaza
The Israeli military says it "continues to attack" inside the Gaza Strip as the planned ceasefire due to go into effect on Sunday morning is delayed owing to a dispute with Hamas.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, chief spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said the truce would not begin until Hamas hands over the names of three hostages to be released later in the day.
The initial exchange under the ceasefire deal agreed last week was to see three Israeli hostages released by Hamas in return for a first group of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
"The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister's directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfils its commitments," he said in a televised statement.
His comments echo an earlier statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the IDF said that the "IDF is continuing to operate and strike terrorist targets in Gaza."
Medics in Gaza say three Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli drone attack in eastern Gaza City, while the Palestinian civil emergency service said at least eight people have been killed across the enclave in the latest attacks.
Israeli military says recovers body of soldier held in Gaza since 2014
The Israeli military says it has found the body of an Israeli soldier who had been held in Gaza since 2014, shortly before the commencement of the ceasefire.
"Last night, in a special operation by the Shin Bet (security agency) and the IDF (military) ... we brought back to Israel the body of Golani fighter Oron Shaul," the military said in a statement.
The bodies of Shaul and of another soldier, Hadar Goldin, remained in Gaza after the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.
A public campaign by their families failed to bring about the recovery of their remains.
Netanyahu says ceasefire will not start until hostage names released
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once more said that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Hamas issues the names of the hostages to be released in the first phase of the truce deal, his office said.
"The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30 a.m. [0630 GMT], will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide," his office said in a statement.
Hamas responded with a statement that blamed the delay in issuing the names on "technical field reasons."
It however reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire deal agreed last week.
Gaza residents warned not to approach Israeli troops, buffer zone
The Israeli army (Israel Defense Forces) has issued online warnings to Gaza residents to avoid moving toward its troops or the buffer zone ahead of the imminent ceasefire, saying doing so would put them at risk.
"We urge you not to head towards the buffer zone or IDF forces for your safety," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media. "At this stage, heading towards the buffer zone or moving from south to north via Gaza Valley puts you at risk. Anyone heading towards these areas endangers themselves."
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Adraee also warned against using the sea in coastal areas for "fishing, swimming and diving."
Gaza ceasefire deal to come into effect
A ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas is set to come into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT).
Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages in the first phase of the deal. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinians will be released from Israeli custody.
Three female hostages are reportedly set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire. Israeli media reported that their release is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time.
The deal includes three phases, the first of which would entail an initial six-week pause in fighting.
On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the first phase of the deal a "temporary ceasefire" and stressed Israel could return to war if necessary.
The deal was announced on Wednesday after months of negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.
sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, DPA)