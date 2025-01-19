Israel says Gaza ceasefire begins after delay

01/19/2025 January 19, 2025 Mediator Qatar confirms start of ceasefire

Qatar, which has played a key role in mediation between Israel and Hamas, on Sunday confirmed the start of a truce between the two sides.

It also said some of the initial three female hostages to be freed under the deal hold foreign citizenship.

"We confirm that the names of the three hostages who will be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side," Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement. "They are three Israeli citizens, one of whom holds Romanian citizenship and the other British citizenship. Thus, the ceasefire has begun."

