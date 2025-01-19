Israel says Gaza ceasefire begins after delay

Israel says Gaza ceasefire begins after delayPublished January 19, 2025last updated January 19, 2025
What you need to know
- Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal enters into force after delay
- Israel confirms it has received the names of three hostages to be released by Hamas Sunday
- Israeli minister Ben-Gvir resigns from government over truce deal
Here are the latest developments from Israel, Gaza and the wider Middle East on Sunday, January 19:
Mediator Qatar confirms start of ceasefire
Qatar, which has played a key role in mediation between Israel and Hamas, on Sunday confirmed the start of a truce between the two sides.
It also said some of the initial three female hostages to be freed under the deal hold foreign citizenship.
"We confirm that the names of the three hostages who will be released today have been handed over to the Israeli side," Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari said in a statement. "They are three Israeli citizens, one of whom holds Romanian citizenship and the other British citizenship. Thus, the ceasefire has begun."
Ceasefire begins at 0915 GMT, Israel says
The planned ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect at 11:15 a.m. local time (0915 GMT) after a delay of almost three hours, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.
The delay came after Hamas was late in presenting a list with names of three hostages due to be released under the deal brokered last week.
Israel confirms receipt of hostage list from Hamas
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that Hamas has named three Israeli hostages to be released Sunday.
The confirmation paves the way for the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip to come into force after a delay.
Hard-line Israeli minister Ben-Gvir resigns from government over ceasefire
The Israeli minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has submitted his resignation from the government, along with two other ministers from his nationalist-religious party, in opposition to the ceasefire deal for Gaza.
Ben-Gvir, who is known for his far-right views, has been a key governing partner for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The departure of Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party from the government will not cause the collapse of the coalition, but is expected to have a destabilizing effect.
Hamas sends list with hostage names
The Palestinian militant group Hamas has reportedly released a list with the names of three hostages set to be freed first under a ceasefire agreement with Israel, news agencies reported, citing negotiators and Hamas.
"As part of the ... prisoner swap deal, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigade decided to release the following Israeli prisoners today," the group said in a statement, giving the names of three women.
There has so far been no official confirmation from Israel that it has received the list.
Israel delayed the planned ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which was expected to come into force at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT), after saying that Hamas had failed to provide the names of the hostages to be released on Sunday in time.
Ceasefire delayed as Israel says it continues attacks in Gaza
The Israeli military says it "continues to attack" inside the Gaza Strip as the planned ceasefire due to go into effect on Sunday morning is delayed owing to a dispute with Hamas.
Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, chief spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said the truce would not begin until Hamas hands over the names of three hostages to be released later in the day.
The initial exchange under the ceasefire deal agreed last week was to see three Israeli hostages released by Hamas in return for a first group of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
"The IDF continues to strike within the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister's directives, the ceasefire will not come into effect until Hamas fulfils its commitments," he said in a televised statement.
His comments echo an earlier statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the IDF said that the "IDF is continuing to operate and strike terrorist targets in Gaza."
Medics in Gaza say three Palestinians were killed on Sunday in an Israeli drone attack in eastern Gaza City, while the Palestinian civil emergency service said at least eight people have been killed across the enclave in the latest attacks.
Israeli military says recovers body of soldier held in Gaza since 2014
The Israeli military says it has found the body of an Israeli soldier who had been held in Gaza since 2014, shortly before the commencement of the ceasefire.
"Last night, in a special operation by the Shin Bet (security agency) and the IDF (military) ... we brought back to Israel the body of Golani fighter Oron Shaul," the military said in a statement.
The bodies of Shaul and of another soldier, Hadar Goldin, remained in Gaza after the 2014 Israel-Hamas war.
A public campaign by their families failed to bring about the recovery of their remains.
Netanyahu says ceasefire will not start until hostage names released
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has once more said that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Hamas issues the names of the hostages to be released in the first phase of the truce deal, his office said.
"The prime minister instructed the IDF that the ceasefire, which is supposed to go into effect at 8:30 a.m. [0630 GMT], will not begin until Israel has the list of released abductees that Hamas has pledged to provide," his office said in a statement.
Hamas responded with a statement that blamed the delay in issuing the names on "technical field reasons."
It however reiterated its commitment to the ceasefire deal agreed last week.
Gaza residents warned not to approach Israeli troops, buffer zone
The Israeli army (Israel Defense Forces) has issued online warnings to Gaza residents to avoid moving toward its troops or the buffer zone ahead of the imminent ceasefire, saying doing so would put them at risk.
"We urge you not to head towards the buffer zone or IDF forces for your safety," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media. "At this stage, heading towards the buffer zone or moving from south to north via Gaza Valley puts you at risk. Anyone heading towards these areas endangers themselves."
In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Adraee also warned against using the sea in coastal areas for "fishing, swimming and diving."
Gaza ceasefire deal to come into effect
A ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas is set to come into effect at 8:30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT).
Hamas has agreed to release 33 hostages in the first phase of the deal. In exchange, hundreds of Palestinians will be released from Israeli custody.
Three female hostages are reportedly set to be released on the first day of the ceasefire. Israeli media reported that their release is scheduled for 4 p.m. local time.
The deal includes three phases, the first of which would entail an initial six-week pause in fighting.
On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the first phase of the deal a "temporary ceasefire" and stressed Israel could return to war if necessary.
The deal was announced on Wednesday after months of negotiations mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.
sdi/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters, DPA)