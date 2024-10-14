Israel says 4 soldiers killed in Hezbollah drone attack

Skip next section UN launches second round of polio vaccinations for children in Gaza

10/14/2024 October 14, 2024 UN launches second round of polio vaccinations for children in Gaza

The second round of polio vaccinations for children, coordinated by the United Nations, is set to begin Monday in the Gaza Strip.

About 590,000 children under the age of ten will be vaccinated, according to UN agencies. Israel and the organizers have agreed to area-specific humanitarian truces.

The first round of two-dose polio vaccinations in Gaza took place in early September. In July 2024, the first case of polio in 25 years was discovered in the closed Palestinian territory.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 90% of children need to be vaccinated to prevent the spread of the disease.

The mass vaccination campaign is being carried out by local health authorities, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA).