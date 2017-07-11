 Israel retaliates over continued fire balloon attacks from Gaza | News | DW | 13.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Israel retaliates over continued fire balloon attacks from Gaza

Israeli forces have attacked Hamas targets overnight in response to incendiary balloon attacks from Gaza. The balloon attacks have reportedly burned swathes of land in south Israel.

Israeli soldiers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/T. Abayov)

Israel once again struck Hamas targets in Gaza overnight in retaliation to flaming balloons launched into southern Israel from the Gaza strip, the army said. 

"Explosive balloons continued to be launched from Gaza into Israel today, causing fires on land across southern Israel," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Twitter on Thursday. 

"In response, we just struck Hamas targets in Gaza, including a military compound, underground infrastructure & observation posts."  

Israel has in the past called the attacks "balloon terrorism".  

The attacks have started again in the recent days after a pause since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.  

The latest attacks have seen large parts of land burn in Israel’s south. 

The IDF blames Hamas, the Islamist group that controls Gaza, for the attacks. 

In Wednesday night’s retaliation the IDF reportedly targeted a military compound, underground infrastructure and Hamas observation posts. 

dvv/aw 

DW recommends

Gaza's cancer patients trapped by coronavirus and politics

In response to Israeli plans to annex parts of the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority ceased all coordination with Israel. As a result, an exit from Gaza is almost impossible, including for the severely ill.  

Dutch court rejects war crimes case against Israeli military chiefs

A Dutch court has rejected a Dutch-Palestinian man's case against Israeli military commanders over an airstrike that killed six of his family members. Judges said the men had "functional immunity" in civil cases.  

Israel launches airstrikes on Syrian posts, hours after 'border attack'

Israel's military said that it had struck observation posts, intelligence collection systems and other Syrian military targets. In turn, Syrian state media reported that its air defenses fired on "hostile targets."  

Advertisement